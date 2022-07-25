Keely Hodgkinson has admitted her disappointment after losing out on gold at the World Championships in Oregon.

The Wigan-born athlete added to her Olympic silver medal in the 800m on Sunday, 24 July, but says she will be putting celebrations on hold.

The 20-year-old was beaten by the USA’s Athing Mu - who also took victory at the Olympics in 2021 - by 0.08 seconds, with Kenya’s Mary Moraa clinching bronze.

After Tokyo, Keely's sponsor Barrie Wells treated her to a spin in an Aston Martin but, this time, the runner only wanted to toast gold.

Athing Mu, USA, and Keely Hodgkinson, GB, during the final of women's 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Credit: PA images

"I don’t deserve it (the Aston Martin). I have to earn that one,” she said, ahead of running in the Commonwealth Games next week.

“This year all I had on my mind was the gold. It definitely shows the expectations I’ve got for myself.

“I’m definitely a little bit annoyed but being on another world podium in my second year of being in the professional world of athletics is something I should be proud of.

“I’m grateful to be a part of it and grateful to be challenging for gold medals. I never thought I’d be doing that aged 20 and with another 20-year-old.

"I have a lot of respect for her but I’m obviously gutted. I came here to win the gold and it didn’t happen.”

Keely admitted she was disappointed after coming in second after USA's Athing Mu. Credit: PA images

Hodgkinson was ahead with 700m to go by 0.03 seconds but Mu rallied in the final 100m and managed to squeeze her British rival out just before the line.

Mu beat Hodgkinson by 0.67 seconds in Japan with the Brit closing the gap this time.

“It shows I have improved from last year,” she said. “That’s what you try to do.

"Unfortunately, it wasn’t good enough this time but the gap’s closing and hopefully one day I’ll get there.

“I took the shortest route. I sat in, bided my time. I was confident. I don’t think I did anything wrong, it just wasn’t my time.

“We (her and Mu) don’t race each other that much, which I think is a good thing because it builds up the tension of the across-the-pond rivalry."

Keely Hodgkinson poses with her silver medal. Credit: PA images

After Hodgkinson’s silver, Great Britain’s 4x400m women’s relay team claimed bronze, in the final event at Hayward Field.

Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin, Jessie Knight and Laviai Nielsen clocked three minutes 22.64 seconds behind the USA and Jamaica.

