A man in his 40s has died after crashing his car into a house in Liverpool.

The car was pulled from the rubble following the incident at the junction of Croxteth Hall Lane and Deysbrook Lane in West Derby at around 5:30pm on Sunday 24 July.

Sadly the man died a short time later.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the incident and people have sent their condolences on social media.Merseyside Police is now appealing for any witnesses, CCTV or dash-cam footage which may assist their investigation.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Croxteth Hall Lane and Deysbrook Lane in West Derby at around 5:30pm on Sunday 24 July. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Sergeant Jon Mitchell said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the driver who has sadly lost their life following a collision this evening."We have now launched an investigation into their death which is in the very early stages to establish what took place.

"I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or properties in the area that have CCTV to please contact us.

Tributes were left at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

"Alternatively if you were driving along Deysbrook Lane and Princess Drive from 5:30pm onwards could I ask that you check your dashcam footage to see if it may have captured the incident and before the collision to please get in touch."Every piece of information is vitally important to our investigation to establish what happened.

"Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam, DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 22000532859."