Liverpool UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has urged men to "start talking" after revealing one of his friends had taken his own life ahead of his latest fight.

The Scouse champion pleaded for other men not to suffer in silence in a heartfelt interview after beating Jordan Leavitt at UFC London on Saturday, 23 July.

The 27-year-old overcame the Las Vegas fighter with a second-round submission, dedicating the win to his friend, Ricky, who took his own life just days before.

Pimblett said in his post-fight interview: “I woke up on Friday morning at 4am to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself.

"This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky lad, that’s for you. But, there is a stigma in this world that men can’t talk.

"Listen, if you’re a man and you’ve got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve it is by killing yourself, please speak to someone, speak to anyone.

“People would rather – I know I’d rather have my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week.

“So please, let’s get rid of this stigma and men, start talking.”

Paddy Pimblett celebrates with teammate Molly McCann in Vegas, March 2022. Credit: PA images

Paddy celebrated his win with fellow Scouse fighter Meatball Molly McCann, who also defeated her opponent Hannah Goldy at the O2 on Saturday in front of an excited crowd.

The Liverpool fighters are arguably the UFC's most popular duo, with huge names such as Drake cashing in on their wins.

The Canadian rapper took home almost $4m after betting on both of the Scousers to win on Saturday.

