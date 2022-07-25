The Isle of Man has been added to Russia's list of 'unfriendly' states and territories.

Russia - which invaded Ukraine in February - has accused the Island's government of supporting economic restrictions on it, its citizens and companies.

But the Manx Government says being added Russia's list is "evidence" their sanctions, and that of the UK and the EU, are "beginning to be felt by Moscow."

A spokesperson said: "We are only relatively small in global terms, but as we have said, we have added our voice to the many who have condemned the Russian government’s actions, and hopefully, the impact of these economic sanctions will continue to grow."

The Bahamas and Guernsey have also been added to the list.

External Affairs Minister Jonathan Le Tocq said: "Clearly little Guernsey’s sanctions are beginning to bite..."

