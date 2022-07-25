A 19-year-old man has died after being hit by a taxi in the Vauxhall area of Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to Scotland Road just before 2:30am on Sunday 24 July.

Nathan Smithurst had suffered a serious head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

His family are being supported by specially trained police officers.

Detective Sergeant Kurt Timpson, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “On behalf of Nathan’s family I would ask for their privacy to be respected as they begin to process the tragic events of Sunday morning.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this collision, If you have any CCTV from nearby premises or dashcam footage from your vehicle please contact police If you have not done so already.

Every piece of information, however small could make a big difference to our investigations.”

Can you help?

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam is asked to contact SCIU on 0151 777 5747, or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk.

Alternatively DM @MerPolCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting reference 22000531465.