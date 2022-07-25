Human remains have been discovered following a fire at a mill in Oldham - two and a half months ago.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say it received a report on Thursday, 21 July, that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and may have been involved in a fire.

Remains were later found by demolition workers at Bismark House Mill, on Saturday, 23 July, leading to the the force declaring a major incident.

It took Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service four days to extinguish the fire. Credit: GMFRS

A huge blaze tore through the building on 7 May 2022, which took firefighters four days to extinguish.

Police say it was not believed that anyone was inside the mill at the time of the fire.

Forensics, as well as officers from GMP, fire crews and the Urban Search and Rescue teams are at the scene conducting enquiries.

A huge emergency services presence was pictured at the site following the discovery. Credit: MEN Media

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: “Victims and the bereaved are at the forefront of our investigations into deaths.

“As such, whilst work is ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased, we are liaising with partner agencies to ensure potential family members in Vietnam are fully informed and supported.

“This news will understandably impact both the local and wider community. I can reassure members of the public that this has been declared a major incident to ensure both GMP and partner agencies respond to this incident in the most effective way and that specialist officers are following every line of enquiry to confirm the identity of the deceased, if anyone else was inside the mill during the fire, and the full circumstances surrounding that fire.

“Any criminal offences identified as part of their investigation will be immediately and appropriately progressed.

“On behalf of the investigation team, I appeal to anyone with information to contact them directly or, anonymously, via Crimestoppers.

“They’re particularly interested in hearing from anyone who knows how the building was being used in the lead up to May 7 or who has information about the fire itself.”

The incident has now been referred to the force’s Professional Standards Branch for review due to previous contact relating to the fire and missing persons.

Anyone with information can submit it to police via the Major Incident Public Portal or call 0161 856 0055 quoting Operation Logan.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

