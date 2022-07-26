Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) Chief Constable has said he is making "stellar" progress in turning the force around after it was placed in special measures.

Stephen Watson took charge of the troubled force in May 2021.

His appointment followed a damning report, by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in December 2020, which found 80,000 crimes had not been recorded properly over a one-year period.

Upon joining he insisted that the police force was "not failing" and he needs "a year or two" to succeed - or he will make way for another leader.

In a more recent Government report, the force was found to be "inadequate" in three areas, including on how it investigates crime and responds to the public.

It warned "significant challenges remain" despite GMP making some improvements.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson admitted in an interview with ITV Granada Reports that there is "still work to do" but there is progress being made "every day."

"I'm not here to say we're getting everything right, I know we are not", he said. "But what I am here to say is that the progress that GMP is making at present is really, really stellar."

He went on to say the he "cannot wait" for HMIC to revisit GMP because the outcome of their next report will show the force "has made dramatic improvements."

"What I do know is that across all the causes of concern that HMIC rightly pointed towards we have made very clear progress across every one of those points", he said.

"In many respects, things like crime recording for example those causes of concern have already been rescinded by HMIC, such has been our progress."

When Stephen Watson joined the force as chief constable in May 2021 he vowed to quit if it was not a "demonstrably better place" within two years.

A report found there were 'serious' Child Sexual Exploitation 'failures' by Oldham Council and Greater Manchester Police.

The former South Yorkshire Police chief was tasked with coming up with an urgent plan to improve the force, which has been hit by a series of scandals.

Most recently, a report into historic child sexual exploitation in Oldham found interventions by GMP fell "far short" of what was required.

Chief Watson says since the HMIC's latest report, GMP is "outstripping every other force in the country", arrest rates have increased by 61% and complaints are down by 38%.

When challenged about workforce morale, after hundreds of staff left due to stress and workload, Chief Watson said "if you speak to the mass of people, they will tell you things have changed".

