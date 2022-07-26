A football charity has said it is “buzzing” after securing tickets for more than 40 aspiring female players to watch the Lionesses take on Sweden in the Euro 2022 semi-final.

Football Beyond Borders (FBB)- a social inclusion charity aimed at empowering young people - is hosting girls from south London and Lancashire at the match on Tuesday, 26 July.

After reaching out on social media, they were able to get their hands on tickets to the semi-final for 44 aspiring footballers and charity staff.

FBB hopes giving the women and girls a chance to watch the "electric" moment from the stands - many for the first time - will inspire the young footballers.

Ceylon Andi Hickman, head of brand at the charity, said: “The atmosphere and hype that has been built around this team is really palpable in the stadiums.

"It's why I’m so passionate about getting the girls there is that they need to feel that first-hand, but also for that to be their norm as a 15-year-old to go to a first Lionesses game and for it be so electric.”

The charity first turned to its social media accounts and partners to see if anyone had any tickets and the sportswear brand and sponsor for Euro 2022, Nike, offered around 30.

“We were absolutely buzzing. Loads of people came out on Twitter and said if you can still buy tickets, we’ll cover the cost of them, we’ll donate the money,” Ms Hickman added.

UEFA released tickets as part of its last resale, and Ms Hickman said: “Everyone got the UEFA login downloaded and we had about six or seven people trying on their phones on the journey to try and get tickets.”

After no luck, Just Eat provided 10 tickets which tipped them over the target.

The semi-final between England and Sweden will take place on 26 July at 8pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...