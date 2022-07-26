A half-naked man wearing a Merseyside Police stab vest in his Tinder profile is not a police officer, forces have said.

The photo, which first emerged in May 2020, shows the man holding a baton while wearing only a police stab vest and hat to cover his genitals.

The racy image has been re-shared on social media this week, which has forced Merseyside Police to issue a statement.

The force said it investigated the image at the time and concluded that the man was using their equipment, but was not a police employee.

The fake police officer posed in a stab vest on the dating app Tinder. Credit: PA images

A spokesperson said: “The image was reported to the Professional Standards Department at Merseyside Police in May 2020 when it appeared on social media after it had been shared on a dating app.

“Following an investigation it was established that the man pictured was not - and has never been - a police officer or a member of police staff.

“The man was wearing police equipment belonging to a serving Merseyside Police officer in the photograph.

“The officer was not present at the time the photograph was taken or aware it was being taken.

“He was given advice by our Professional Standards Department and the man who posted the image on a dating app later removed it on the officer’s request."

The man had given his location on the dating app as South West England, so the corresponding force had been alerted.

Devon and Cornwall Police launched an investigation on Monday, 25 July, but shared Merseyside Police’s update the day after.

The statement concluded: “Our dedicated Professional Standards Department thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct by anyone employed by the force.

“It is essential that police officers and staff act with respect, professionalism and integrity at all times and that as a Force we take swift and robust action to investigate anyone whose behaviour falls short of those high standards.”

