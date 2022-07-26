Skip to content

Harry Styles, Sam Fender and Little Simz on Mercury Prize shortlist

Harry Styles was nominated alongside Sam Fender and Little Simz. Credit: PA images

Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination, competing for the prestigious British music award with acts such as Sam Fender and Little Simz.

The former One Direction star turned solo artist has been nominated for his third solo studio album Harry’s House which has topped the UK album charts for the sixth week.

With hits like As It Was and Songs For a Sushi Restaurant, the album boasts more weeks atop the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

Who has been nominated for the 2022 Mercury Prize?

  • Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

  • Gwenno – Tresor

  • Harry Styles –Harry’s House

  • Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

  • Joy Crookes – Skin

  • Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz has been nominated alongside Harry Styles for the 2022 Mercury Prize. Credit: PA images

  • Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

  • Nova Twins – Supernova

  • Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

  • Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

  • Wet Leg – Wet Leg

  • Yard Act – The Overload

Sam Fender is also on the Mercury Prize shortlist. Credit: PA images

This year’s shortlist was unveiled by BBC Music’s Huw Stephens on Tuesday, 26 July.

The awards show will take place on 8 September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

It will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists culminating in the announcement of the 2022 Mercury Prize winner.

Arlo Parks was named the winner in 2021, having scooped the prestigious prize for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams.

