Harry Styles has secured his first Mercury Prize nomination, competing for the prestigious British music award with acts such as Sam Fender and Little Simz.

The former One Direction star turned solo artist has been nominated for his third solo studio album Harry’s House which has topped the UK album charts for the sixth week.

With hits like As It Was and Songs For a Sushi Restaurant, the album boasts more weeks atop the chart than all of One Direction’s albums combined.

Who has been nominated for the 2022 Mercury Prize?

Fergus McCreadie – Forest Floor

Gwenno – Tresor

Harry Styles –Harry’s House

Jessie Buckley & Bernard Butler – For All Our Days That Tear The Heart

Joy Crookes – Skin

Kojey Radical – Reason To Smile

Little Simz has been nominated alongside Harry Styles for the 2022 Mercury Prize. Credit: PA images

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Nova Twins – Supernova

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yard Act – The Overload

Sam Fender is also on the Mercury Prize shortlist. Credit: PA images

This year’s shortlist was unveiled by BBC Music’s Huw Stephens on Tuesday, 26 July.

The awards show will take place on 8 September at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

It will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists culminating in the announcement of the 2022 Mercury Prize winner.

Arlo Parks was named the winner in 2021, having scooped the prestigious prize for her debut album Collapsed In Sunbeams.

