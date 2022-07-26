Play Brightcove video

Police footage shows moment officers chase Hosker through Warrington

A man who drove the wrong way down a busy motorway despite four flat tyres while being chased by police officers has been jailed.

Harry Hosker, 27, was also found to be in possession of cannabis after police spotted his black Volkswagen Golf displaying fake number plates.

Officers tailed Hosker using blue lights as he drove around Warrington, on 20 July.

But when he refused to stop a stinger was used to deflate the vehicle's tyres as entered the Birchwood area.

Despite four flat tyres, he refused to stop and officers chased the car down the wrong way of the M62 between junctions 11 and 10.

Once the vehicle eventually stopped, Hosker stopped in an emergency refuge bay and attempted to run into nearby fields.

He was arrested a short time later.

Officers followed the car as it drove the wrong way down the M62 between junctions 11 and 10. Credit: Cheshire Constabulary

Hosker was charged with dangerous driving, use of a false number please, driving without insurance and a license as well as possession of cannabis.

Hosker appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday 22 July, where he pleaded guilty to all the charges and was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for 54 months.

After the sentencing PC Dave Carr, from the Cheshire Police Roads and Crime Unit, said: "During the pursuit Hosker showed no regard for the safety of our officers or the other innocent road users, travelling at high speeds while having four flat tyres and even driving the wrong way down the motorway."He continued: "However, despite his repeated attempts to evade officers, there really was nowhere to hide and he is now facing the consequences of his actions."