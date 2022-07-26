Play Brightcove video

Video report by Paul Crone

Visitors will soon be able to enjoy Manchester’s new sky park just five months after work began.

Work to transform the giant 330 meter steel Castlefield Viaduct into an elevated park with trees, plants and flowers has been completed.

Over three thousand trees and flowers have been planted to bring green space to the city.

Those wishing to visit are asked to book one of the 100 free spaces that will be available each day.

Castlefield Viaduct before its transformation into a park in the sky. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Since 1969 not a single train has used the old railway line, and there was a danger part of the city's industrial heritage could have disappeared forever.

But instead, the National Trust has successfully transformed it into a park in the sky.

The Trust hopes the project will boost access for nature in Manchester.

Organisers plan to extend the £1.8m project to become a permanent feature depending on feedback from the public. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Andy Jasper, National Head of Gardens & Parklands at the National Trust said: “Creating a garden on an industrial heritage structure such as this is new territory for us and we have created a test bed that represents how the park in the sky might be, if the people of Manchester want it.

He concluded: “I cannot wait to see what people say and I am intrigued to see how the plant life will take in its new surroundings. "

The 'sky park' will open to the public on July 30th.