Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United’s training ground to discuss his future at the club.

The Portuguese player - who has a year left on his contract - arrived with his agent Jorge Mendes at Carrington on Tuesday, 26 July, ahead of talks with Reds manager Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old missed United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons - but there have been speculations about his future with the club.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo at Carrington Training Ground for 'future talks'. Credit: PA images

Ten Hag, who joined in April 2022, has previously said Ronaldo is “not for sale”- but it has been reported that the record-breaking goalscorer wants to play Champions League football.

However, United failed to qualify for the Champions League, after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season. Instead they will compete in the Europa League.

Ronaldo rejoined United from Juventus in August 2021 and was the club's top scorer last season with 24 goals.

He has been training at the Portuguese national team’s headquarters in Lisbon.

United start their Premier League campaign against Brighton on 7 August.

