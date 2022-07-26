England team line up for Euro 2022 quarter final with Spain Credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

The success of England's Lionesses at Euro 2022 is putting their players in the public spotlight like never before.

With the majority of Sarina Wiegman's squad having North West connections no other region has played a bigger role in England's run to the semi finals with Sweden.

Georgia Stanway

The 23-year-old from Barrow-in-Furness was England's sensational match winner against Spain in the quarter finals.

From Blackburn Rovers' Academy to Manchester City's record women's goalscorer, next season the midfielder will be playing with German club Bayern Munich.

The City connection

No other team can boast more players in England's squad than Manchester City with seven in total.

Manchester City team line up for the FA Cup Final Credit: Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto/PA Images

The first of those is Keria Walsh from Rochdale. The 25 year old midfielder is the heartbeat of this England team setting the foundation for their attacking play while providing defensive cover.

Ellen White is the most well known of Manchester City's England players. The forward is the Lionesses leading scorer with 52 international goals. One more and she'll equal Wayne Rooney's record for the men's team.

Still only 21-years-old Lauren Hemp has established herself for both club and country as a stand out attacker down the wing.

And as we found out during the Covid-19 lockdown, she's on song both off and on the pitch.

Liverpudlian Alex Greenwood has played at all four of the biggest North West sides. From Everton to Liverpool to Manchester United, the defender has been with Manchester City since 2020.

Completing the City Seven are goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck, full back Demi Stokes and forward Chloe Kelly.

Ella Toone scores against Spain at Euro 2022 Credit: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images

United Holy Trinity

Manchester United have gone from having no women's team during the last Euros in 2017, to now having three players in England's squad for the 2022 tournament.

22 year old Ella Toone from Tyldesley in Greater Manchester grew up as a United supporter playing in United's academy.

But with the lack of a women's team she left to join Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City before returning to her childhood club.

It was her late goal in the quarter final with Spain that sparked England's comeback.

England's Alessia Russo scores during Euro 2022 Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images

Toone is joined in the England squad by her best mate Alessia Russo.

The United forward has impressed as a super sub for the Lionesses this tournament.

Her three goals and an assist mean she's banging on the manager's door to start up front.

Manchester United's Mary Earps in goal for England Credit: Gerrit van Keulen/ANP Sport/PA Images

Goalkeeper Mary Earps completes the United trio after winning the battle of the gloves to be chosen as England's number one for the Euros.

She had very little to do in the first three group games but was solid when called upon during their quarter final with Spain.

Nikita Parris celebrates with Mary Earps at Euro 2022 Credit: Liam Asman /Womens Football Maga/Sports Press/PA Images

Rounding off the North West connections is Nikita Parris from Toxteth in Liverpool.

The former Everton and Manchester City forward is now at Arsenal after spending two years at French club Lyon.

Sporting success runs in her family with her sister Tasha Jonas a boxing world champion.