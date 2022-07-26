Two men convicted of the murder of a dad-of-two in a street in Liverpool have been jailed for life.

Patrick Boyle, 26, was shot twice in the chest in Huyton on 1 July 2021. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Mr Boyle was the father of a three-year-old boy and was expecting a second child with his partner.

He was shot as he was standing on Newway, off Lordens Road, when Reuben Murphy approached on an electric bike and shot him.

Murphy, 26, and Ben Doyle, 24, were both found guilty of murder following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Reuben Murphy and Ben Doyle were jailed for life at Liverpool Crown Court. Credit: Merseyside Police

Murphy was jailed for life to serve a minimum of 31 years, while Ben Doyle was jailed for life to serve at least 27 years.

Another friend, 21-year-old Thomas Walker, was cleared of murder but admitted handling one of the bullets used to kill Mr Boyle on a date prior to the day of the shooting. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Upon sentencing, the judge said: "This was a brazen and shocking attack, leading to the senseless death of a young man.

At no stage have either of you shown remorse for what you have done nor for the enduring misery that you have caused to others."

During the hearing, Patrick Boyle's partner Ashleigh Deans, read a victim impact statement to the court. She said: "I was nine weeks pregnant when Paddy was killed by these evil people.

"We were both so excited to be a little family and were excited for our first scan so we could tell our families our happy news.

Forensics on the scene after the incident in July 2021. Credit: Liverpool Echo

"All this didn’t happen because of the two defendants. He never got to go to our first scan or got to find out what we were having or be at the birth.

They have robbed our son of ever meeting his amazing daddy, us both of our future as a family and memories, no photographs to show him when he’s older of us together as a family."I didn't just lose my boyfriend on July 1, 2021, but my best friend and soulmate too. Paddy was my safe place and biggest adventure. He was taken far too soon."

Patrick Boyle. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath of Merseyside Police said: "This was a cold and calculated act which resulted in the murder of a dad-of-two on a street in broad daylight."Reuben Murphy and Ben Doyle continued to deny their involvement in Patrick Boyle’s death, forcing his family and friends to endure a criminal trial played out in public."This case shows all too well the grim reality of arming yourself with a gun and I hope that it acts as a deterrent for others thinking of doing the same."Not only have the actions of Murphy and Doyle on that night resulted in the untimely death of a young man, but it has had a massive impact on their victim's children, family and friends as well as their own family and friends."Gun crime is never acceptable and Merseyside Police will continue to do everything in its powers to find the people carrying and using firearms and bringing them to justice."