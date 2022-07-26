Speculation is continuing to grow over Cristiano Ronaldo's future with Manchester United.

The Portuguese forward - who was in talks with Eric Ten Hag on Tuesday - has reportedly told the club he wishes to leave as he wants to play Champions League football.

However, a number of clubs including Bayern Munich, Paris St Germain and Chelsea are reported to have ruled themselves out of the Ronaldo race.

So, what are his options if he were to leave Old Trafford for the second time?

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Carrington Training Ground for talks with Ten Hag. Credit: PA images

Atletico Madrid

Atletico are a team capable of challenging for Europe’s top prize next season.

However, the move would be controversial given Ronaldo’s links with bitter rivals Real Madrid, with fan backlash already rumbling on social media.

It is also thought boss Diego Simeone would have to sell another player before buying the record-breaking goalscorer.

Ronaldo at a Sporting Lisbon match, 2019. Credit: PA images

Sporting Lisbon

The club where Ronaldo began his career can also offer him Champions League football and an emotional return could appeal to the forward.

There are already reports in Portugal claiming Cristiano and his partner have enrolled his children at a school in the capital.

And Ronaldo has recently been training in Lisbon's grounds.

Inter Milan is on the list of potential clubs Ronaldo could join if he leaves United. Credit: PA images

Inter Milan

A return to Italy could also be on the cards.

Ronaldo previously spent two seasons with Juventus and is another option for the forward.

The veteran has reportedly been offered to Inter in the recent past and a link-up with former United striker Romelu Lukaku could be an interesting prospect.

Could Ronaldo make a shock exit to Anfield? Credit: PA images

Liverpool

It might seem unthinkable but some bookmakers have Ronaldo down as a 33-1 shot to make a shock move to Anfield.

The Reds were once in the race for Cristiano when Gerard Houllier was in charge, but were pipped by Manchester United.

