523 online child abuse crimes happen every month in the North West, say NSPCC

More than 520 online sex crimes take place against children in the North West every month, according to the NSPCC.

The child protection charity analysed Home Office crime statistics and found police, in this region, recorded 6271 child abuse image and grooming crimes in 2021/22.

The charity say delays to an Online Safety Bill going through parliament must end

An Online Safety Bill, which is making its way through parliament, has been put on hold until the autumn when a new Prime Minister will take office.

NSPCC bosses want the legislation passed as soon as possible - saying delays mean "more children being groomed" online and "coerced into acts of online sexual abuse" while alone in their bedrooms.

The charity's Chief Executive, Sir Peter Wanless, said: " With every second the clock ticks by on the Online Safety Bill an ever-growing number of children and families face the unimaginable trauma of preventable child abuse.

“The need for legislation to protect children is clear, commands overwhelming support from MPs and the public and builds on the UK’s global leadership position in tackling harm online. Robust regulation can be delivered while protecting freedom of speech and privacy.

“There can be no more important mission for Government than to keep children safe from abuse and the next Prime Minister must keep the promise made to families in the election manifesto and deliver the Online Safety Bill as a national priority.”