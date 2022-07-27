Everton FC will be offering free tickets to Ukrainian refugee for the upcoming 'Match of Peace' against Dynamo Kyiv.

Local councils will receive the tickets to distribute to the hundreds of Ukrainian families who are being housed in the region.

These include Wirral, St Helens, Sefton, Knowsley, Halton and Liverpool.

The match is part of European wide tour to raise funds to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Dynamo have also played games in Poland, Turkey, Croatia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France and Belgium since the start of the war.

All proceeds from the game will go directly to humanitarian charities supporting the people of Ukraine.

The match will be played at Goodison Park in Liverpool. Credit: PA Images

Everton manager Frank Lampard said: “We are delighted to work with councils across the city region to extend this invitation to the Ukrainian refugee families and their hosts living here on Merseyside.

“We are committed to doing all we can to help those people impacted by the shocking war in Ukraine.

“This game provides a spotlight on that fundraising activity and by raising funds together, we can help those affected by the ongoing conflict.”

General tickets for the Dynamo Kyiv game are now on sale, priced at £15 for adults and £5 for concessions under-18s and over-65s.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm on Friday 29 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know