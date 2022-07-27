The front cover of this special Beano sees Marcus in cartoon form wearing a Beano Editor’s t-shirt. Credit: Beano

Marcus Rashford has encouraged children to "find their voices" writing as a guest editor in a special edition of Beano.

The England and Manchester United footballer has teamed up with the children’s comic following the publication of his new book called 'You Can Do It: How To Find Your Team And Make A Difference'.

Rashford also makes several appearances throughout the special edition alongside popular characters including the Bash Street Kids, Billy Whizz and Bananaman.

As well as guest editing the special issue, Marcus features in comic strips with the whole Beanotown characters. Credit: Beano

Within the comic, Rashford said he "jumped at the chance" to be involved.

In his editors letter he wrote: "Nobody is a success in football without good teammates, and that’s true in life as well".

He continued: "Asking for help is no weakness. Asking for help to achieve things quicker is a superpower.

"Finding your voice doesn’t have to be difficult. It can be as simple as having the confidence to stand up for something you believe in, or to champion someone else and their difference."He added: “My favourite thing about Beano is how the comic brings together all sorts of different children."

The issue features a strip where Marcus teaches the Beanotown kids about failure, persistence, role-models and patience. Credit: Beano

Craig Graham, Editorial Director at Beano Studios said: "Wow! Marcus Rashford guest editing Beano – that’s not something you get to say every day.

"We’re absolutely delighted to partner with Marcus, NatWest and MacMilllan Children’s Books to make this amazing guest editorship happen.

He continued: "We’re so thrilled with this week’s very special comic and hope kids pick up a copy to enter the incredible world of reading.”

For every copy of the special Beano sold, 20p will be donated to the Marcus Rashford Book Club to help children access books, in partnership with Macmillan Children’s Books.