The remains of a second victim have been discovered at the site of a mill that was destroyed by a fire in Oldham over two and a half months ago.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) declared a major incident after remains were discovered on Saturday, 23 July, at Bismark House Mill, Bower Street, Oldham.

At the time of the blaze on 7 May, which was extinguished over four days, no-one was believed to have been inside the building, police said.

But now, specialist officers have confirmed that the remains of another victim have been found in the remnants of the mill.

Greater Manchester Police say they 'remain conscious' of the report they received on Thursday, 21 July, that four Vietnamese nationals were missing and may have been involved in a fire.

Officers are continuing to try and contact potential family members in Vietnam.

The mill was destroyed by a fire on 7 May 2022. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes said: “We are carrying out an extensive search of the remnants of the mill to ensure any further human remains are recovered in a way which is respectful to both the deceased and the bereaved.

"Meanwhile, our Major Incident Team are continuing to liaise with partner agencies to ensure potential family members in Vietnam are fully informed and supported."

He continued to say: “Alongside the search and recovery efforts, extensive enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fire.

"Any criminal offences identified as part of this will be progressed immediately and appropriately.

“It is fundamental that those involved in this incident are provided with honest and accurate information at all times.

"We are, sadly, aware that speculative and inaccurate information has been reported but can reassure those affected that Greater Manchester Police will provide updates at appropriate times, having verified the information and followed the correct procedures.”

Police at the site of a mill fire where the remains of at least two people have been found. Credit: MEN Media

The site of the blaze is said to have been a multi-occupancy warehouse used by a number of companies and is thought to have been locked up when the fire broke out.

Anyone who is concerned about a missing loved one or who has information about the circumstances surrounding the fire is asked to contact the Major Incident Room on UK callers: 0800 051 4675.

International callers: (+44) 0207 459 4500. Information can also be submitted via the Major Incident Public Portal: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

Anonymous information can be shared via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

