The stretch of the M6 is closed in both directions in Cheshire after a serious crash.

North West Motorway Police say all emergency services are at the scene following the collision at the Thelwall Viaduct between junctions 20 (Lymm) and junction 21 (Woolston Interchange).

A car is said to have overturned on the motorway and a central reservation barrier has been damaged.

The fire and rescue service say two people have been rescued from the car and are now in the care of the ambulance service.

National Highways are warning drivers of 60 minute delays. Credit: Motorway Cam

Drivers are warned that there are delays of 60 minutes above normal travel time - up from 45 minutes - northbound with four miles of congestion on approach to J20.

There are also 45 minute delays above normal travel time southbound with four miles of congestion on approach to J21.

What diversions are in place?

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol:

Leave the M6 southbound at J21.

At the J21 roundabout take the 3rd exit and join the A57 westbound.

Follow the A57 to the A50/A57 junction and turn left onto the A50 southbound.

Continue on the A50 to the A50/A5061 junction and continue straight to follow A50 Knutsford Road.

Follow the A50 Knutsford road back to the M6 J20 and take the 3rd exit from the 2nd roundabout to rejoin the M6 southbound.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the hollow diamond diversion symbol:

Leave the M6 northbound at J20.

At the J20 roundabout take the first exit onto the A50 northbound.

Follow the A50 to the A50/A5061 junction and turn right to continue on A50 northbound.

Continue on the A50 to the A50/A57 junction and turn right onto the A57 eastbound.

Follow the A57 eastbound back to the M6 J21 and take the 3rd exit to rejoin M6 northbound.

National Highways provides live traffic information via its website and social media pages.

