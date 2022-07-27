There are more the 4,500 competitors from 72 nations and territories at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Team England will once again be one of the strongest teams, with more than 50 sports stars from the North West hoping for success at a home Games.

Here's some of our region's ones to watch.

Keely Hodgkinson wins silver at 2022 World Athletics Championships Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Athletics

Keely Hodgkinson: The 20-year-old 800m runner from Atherton in Great Manchester burst onto the international scene with a sensational silver the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

After a second silver at the recent World Championships, she's a hot favourite to win gold in a field that won't include her main rival Athing Mu from America.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson: The Liverpool athlete is looking to defend her Commonwealth heptathlon crown.

Holly Bradshaw: Britain's first ever women's pole vault Olympic medallist, Bradshaw from Preston goes for gold after a snapped pole ended her World Championships.

Cycling

Matt Walls: The 24-year-old from Oldham is the reigning Olympic Omnium champion. He also came back from Tokyo with a silver in the Madison.

Neither events are included at this Commonwealth Games but he'll be going for gold in both the Scratch and Points Races.

With no velodrome in Birmingham, racing will take place 120 miles away in London at the track used for the 2012 Olympics.

Anthony Hardin and Jack Laugher in action in the 3m Synchro Credit: Zheng Huansong/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Diving

Anthony Harding: The 22-year-old from Ashton-under-Lyne is making his Commonwealth Games debut.

He couldn't have a better partner in the 3m Synchro as he teams up with Olympic champion Jack Laugher.

The pair won the British title earlier this year and are now targeting Commonwealth success.

Team England win 2018 Commonwealth Gold in netball Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Archive/PA Images

Netball:

Team England's gold medal victory on the Gold Coast was the highlight for many of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. This year they defend their title on home soil.

Manchester Thunder: it's no surprise to see three Thunder players called up to the squad. Natalie Metcalf from Pendle in Lancashire will captain the side and she's joined by club teammates Eleanor Cardwell, from Blackpool, and Laura Malcolm.

Jade Clarke: England's most capped netballer, the 38-year-old from Partington in Greater Manchester, will make her fifth appearance at a Commonwealth Games.

Olivia Broome at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Credit: Tim Goode/PA Archive/PA Images

Powerlifting

Olivia Broome: The 21-year-old from Chorley already has a Paralympic bronze and World silver to her name and now hopes to add a Commonwealth medal to her collection.

Great Britain mixed 4x100m medley relay team at Tokyo Olympics Credit: David G. Mcintyre/Zuma Press/PA Images

Swimming

Once again the North West is well represented among Team England's swimmers with nine coming from the region.

2020 Olympic medallists Anna Hopkin from Chorley, Wirral's Freya Anderson, Luke Greenbank from Crewe and Bury's James Guy will try to add to their medal tallies.

While Paralympic medallist Tom Hamer from Rawtenstall goes for gold in the S14 200m freestyle.

Table Tennis:

Jack Hunter-Spivey: The 27-year-old from Liverpool goes in as the top seed in his class.

It's been quite the journey for Jack, who suffered with his mental health and tried to take his own life three times. He now speaks out to encourage others to speak up and seek help.

After winning a bronze at last year's Paralympics he wants to continue to inspire with a Commonwealth medal.

Georgia Taylor-Brown wins gold in mixed triathlon relay at Tokyo Olympics Credit: JB Autissier via www.imago-images.de/Imago/PA Images

Triathlon

Georgia Taylor-Brown: The Manchester triathlete was part of Britain's all conquering mixed relay team that took gold at last year's Olympics.

She'll be hoping to repeat that success and could win our first medal of the Games in the women's race on the opening Friday.

Weightlifting:

Andy Griffiths: The 29-year-old from Warrington is making his Commonwealth debut in Birmingham.

He goes to the Games in the unique position of not only being a competitor but also a coach, as he helps to train Team Wales' Amy Salt.

Wrestling:

Six of Team England's nine wrestlers comes from the North West with the squad also based in Salford.

Making up the Super Six are 2018 Commonwealth medallist Georgina Nelthorpe from Burnley, along with Wiganers Charlie Bowling, Harvey Ridings, Sarah Clossick and Bolton duo Kelsy Barnes and George Ramm.