A fire at a derelict pub which has left three children in a critical condition in hospital is believed to have been started deliberately, police say.

Emergency services rescued the children from the former Woodman pub on London Road, in Stockport, on the evening of Tuesday 26 April.

It is understood the children are aged between 12 and 13 and suffered serious burns.

Three children are in critical condition after the fire at the former pub in Stockport. Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Chris Aunins, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “We have launched an investigation in conjunction with Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service into how the fire started.

“We believe that it may have been started deliberately and so we are appealing for anyone with information, or anyone who may have dash cam footage to get in touch with police to help with our enquiries.

The fire is thought to have been started deliberately. Credit: MEN Media

No further details have been released but police have warned all children around the dangers of 'playing within disused buildings' as the summer holidays start.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0161 856 9821 or 101 quoting log number 3142 of the 26th July 2022.

You can also get in touch via our online Live Chat service at www.gmp.police.ukAlternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

