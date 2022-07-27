Three children were taken to hospital after being rescued from a fire at a derelict pub.

Crews were called to the fire at the former The Woodman pub in Hazel Grove, Stockport at around 8.30pm on Tuesday 26 July.

Paramedics, fire engines and police rushed to the scene, and the main road between Mill Street and Commercial Road was closed off.

The fire broke out at the derelict pub at around 8.30pm on Tuesday. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said three children were rescued from the now derelict building and taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: "At around 8.30pm this evening (26 July), we were called to reports of a fire on the first floor of a two-storey derelict commercial building on London Road, Hazel Grove, Stockport.

"Five engines from Offerton, Whitehill, Marple, Cheadle and Stockport and an additional crew from Cheshire arrived quickly arrived on the scene. Three children were rescued from the building and have been conveyed to hospital by paramedics.

"Crews are now damping down the building and London Road is closed. Firefighters as well as colleagues from North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Police remain on the scene."

Greater Manchester Police have been approached for more information.