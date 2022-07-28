A collection of Banksy's greatest art will be showcased in Manchester in the autumn - if plans are approved.

'Art of Banksy' is the world's largest collection of authenticated works by Banksy and is being showcased around the world.

The tour has so far been to London, Melbourne, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Toronto, Miami, Gothenburg, Chicago, San Francisco and Sydney.

Work includes more than 130 pieces that have been loaned by private collectors, and has attracted more than one million visitors worldwide.

A piece of artwork appeared on the side of a house in Blackpool with many thinking it is another of Banksy's pieces. Credit: MEN Media

Prints, canvases, wood and paper pieces are all expected to be on display.

With some limited edition pieces available that are not as exposed to the public as some of the more commonly known pieces like the 'Girl with Balloon'.

Although the plans are not yet finalised, the exhibition will reportedly be based at a temporary art museum known as 'Plot 10'.

Organisers say plans are subject to consultation with residents and planning approvals

Banksy confirmed he was behind this painting in Reading.

Despite being one of the country's most well-known artists, Banksy's identity remains top secret.

The anonymous street artist has painted most of his murals in the south of England in locations including London, Brighton and Bristol.

Banksy created this anti-war mural in 2003 and it has since been sold to raise money for a children's hospital in Ukraine.

The exhibition has not been made in collaboration with Banksy, but instead is a collection of work donated by existing collectors.

Fans of Banksy can pre-register their interest to see the art on the tour's website.

The exhibition is not authorised by the elusive graffiti artist, and all artworks are on loan from private collectors.

A full announcement will be made on 4 August with all the details.