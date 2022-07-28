Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Zoe Muldoon went along to meet Eddie the tortoise.

A tortoise who had his legs gnawed to the bone by rats has been given a new lease of life - thanks to a set of wheels from a toy car.

Eddie the 23-year-old escape artist got out of his enclosure one night in May 2022 and fell asleep on the grass in the family garden.

But in the morning, his owners Ben and Emma McNicholas found their beloved pet lifeless and covered in blood.

"When I picked him up he was covered in blood. I thought the worst, that he'd died, because of his injuries", Emma said.

After calling round several vets for help, they rushed the reptile to Rutland House Veterinary Hospital, in St Helens, where he remained for three days.

The poorly tortoise had to have his two front legs amputated after losing the blood supply to them.

It is thought rats had nibbled Eddie's little legs during the night, causing irreversible damage.

To give some of his freedom back, Sergio Silvetti, from Rutland House, fashioned some plastic wheels from a Meccano toy set to attach to his Eddie's shell.

Sergio said: "I wanted to give him a chance because otherwise the only other option was to put him to sleep. We planned the surgery and it went very well."

The young tortoise has quickly adapted to his new rollers, which can be easily removed for his comfort and to be cleaned.

Eddie is back at home with his family in Warrington, roaming around on his nifty wheels.

His latest check-up revealed he is recovering well and it's hoped he will live a long and happy life.

