Former Sale Sharks player Chris Mayor given four-year sport ban for doping violation
Former professional rugby player Chris Mayor has received a four-year ban from the sport after trying to take a human growth hormone.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said Mayor, who played for Sale Sharks and Wigan Warriors, was found guilty of attempting to use and traffic a prohibited substance.
A national anti-doping panel found the charges proven against 40-year-old, and suspended him from December 2021 to December 2025.
The panel found Mayor had “attempted to acquire 72iu Lilly pens containing the drug Humatrope, which is a human growth hormone” in September 2019.
Mayor, who was born in Wigan, was also charged by the RFU with possession, but that was not proved.
A statement from the union said: “The RFU charged Mr Mayor with a breach of World Rugby Regulations 21.2.2, use or attempted use by a player of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method, and 21.2.7, trafficking or attempted trafficking in any prohibited substance or prohibited method by a player or other person.
“The RFU also charged Mr Mayor with possession (21.2.6). This charged was found not proved.”
Stephen Watkins, the RFU’s anti-doping and illicit drugs programme manager, added: “Mr Mayor was a respected professional player and well aware of his responsibilities.
“All rugby players irrespective of level are subject to the anti-doping rules which are in place to protect players and the integrity of our sport.”
Mayor scored a try for Sale Sharks when they won the Premiership title at Twickenham in 2006, beating Leicester 45-20.
The former centre also played for Northampton and Wasps, and was latterly at Lancashire club Rossendale.
