Former professional rugby player Chris Mayor has received a four-year ban from the sport after trying to take a human growth hormone.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) said Mayor, who played for Sale Sharks and Wigan Warriors, was found guilty of attempting to use and traffic a prohibited substance.

A national anti-doping panel found the charges proven against 40-year-old, and suspended him from December 2021 to December 2025.

The panel found Mayor had “attempted to acquire 72iu Lilly pens containing the drug Humatrope, which is a human growth hormone” in September 2019.

Mayor, who was born in Wigan, was also charged by the RFU with possession, but that was not proved.

Mayor was found guilty of an anti-doping rule violation. Credit: PA images

A statement from the union said: “The RFU charged Mr Mayor with a breach of World Rugby Regulations 21.2.2, use or attempted use by a player of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method, and 21.2.7, trafficking or attempted trafficking in any prohibited substance or prohibited method by a player or other person.

“The RFU also charged Mr Mayor with possession (21.2.6). This charged was found not proved.”

Stephen Watkins, the RFU’s anti-doping and illicit drugs programme manager, added: “Mr Mayor was a respected professional player and well aware of his responsibilities.

“All rugby players irrespective of level are subject to the anti-doping rules which are in place to protect players and the integrity of our sport.”

Mayor scored a try for Sale Sharks when they won the Premiership title at Twickenham in 2006, beating Leicester 45-20.

The former centre also played for Northampton and Wasps, and was latterly at Lancashire club Rossendale.

