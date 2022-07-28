Kate Ferdinand has shared the "devastating" news she has had a miscarriage.

The former Towie star was expecting her second child with husband and former England footballer Rio Ferdinand.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the 31-year-old revealed that she had undergone surgery because her baby was found to have no heartbeat during a 12-week scan.

She said: “We were so excited & planning a space for our new baby in our family, we just couldn’t wait to share our news with you all, but unfortunately sometimes life just doesn’t go as we plan.

"So much to say, but somehow I can’t find the words. Absolutely devastated & heartbroken …but couldn’t be more grateful for the hugs I got from my big(er) babies coming through the door when we arrived home."

Kate, who found fame on the ITV reality show The Only Way is Essex, married her husband Rio in September 2019.

The couple share a son, Cree, who was born in December 2020.

The former Manchester United star also has three children with his first wife Rebecca Ellison, who died of breast cancer in 2015.

