A man who stabbed his parents hundreds of times in a "savage" attack before trying to flee the country has been jailed for life.

Lee Tipping, 36, launched a frenzied attack on his father, Anthony Tipping, 60, stabbing him at least 162 times, and using an aerosol and lighter as a flamethrower.

He then turned the knife on his mother Tricia Livesey, 57, stabbing her at least 153 times, during the attack at their home in Higher Walton, Preston, on 20 November 2021.

After killing his parents, Tipping washed the knife and placed it into his father's hand as he lay dead on the bathroom floor.

He then drove to Manchester Airport in an attempt to leave the country, but panicked when he saw armed police and tried to check into a Premier Inn in Manchester city centre.

His parent's bodies were later discovered in the upstairs of their home where they had both been stabbed a number of times in the head, neck and body.

The bodies of Patricia Livesey & Anthony Tipping were found on 20 November 2020. Credit: MEN Media

In July a jury at Preston Crown Court found Tipping guilty of the murders, something he denied, claiming self-defence and loss of control against his father and loss of control in relation to the death of his mother.

Sentencing Tipping at Preston Crown Court, to a minimum term of 27 years, Mr Justice Goose said the violence used by Tipping was "savage and extreme".

He also rejected claims Tipping's parents were neglectful, saying they provided the best of care to their mentally ill son.In a victim impact statement, Anthony's brother Stuart Tipping, said Tipping was cherished by his parents who took him back into the family home after he was released from a mental health unit, against the advice of professionals.

"That day changed our world forever; we lost two people at once," he said.

"The loss of Tricia and Anthony has not been like a normal bereavement. We never got to say goodbye, and we will never get to know the truth of what happened that night.

"Not only has this broken our family but our lives will never be the same again, we live in a horrid nightmare which no one would think could ever happen to them."Family holidays like Christmas and birthdays will never be the same, we would always gather as a family. The loss of Anthony and Tricia will always be felt and highlighted."

Lee Tipping, who stabbed his parents hundreds of times, has been jailed for a life. Credit: Lancashire Police

Handing down the sentence, Mr Justice Goose said he took into account Tipping's mental health condition but noted he had stopped taking his medication and did not seek help when he started to feel his condition was deteriorating."You did not know it would lead you to commit murder", the judge said.

Family and friends packed the public gallery at Preston Crown Court for the sentencing.He will serve a minimum of 27 years but it will be for the Parole Board to determine whether he is ever fit to be released.

