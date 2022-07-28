Police officers were forced to dive out of the way after a car was driven at them during an attempted drugs stop check.

The officers were on patrol in a marked car in Formby following reports of drug dealing in the area, when they spotted a BMW making off from them.

It was quickly relocated in the Monks Drive area, where officers tried to speak to the driver.

But, the vehicle then drove forwards, mounting the kerb and forcing the officers to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

Those in the BMW then hit the door of the police car and a concrete fence post and ran away on foot.

A large quantity of cannabis was discovered and seized following a search of the vehicle.

An investigation is underway and CCTV and witness enquiries have been carried out in the local area.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of cannabis. Credit: Merseyside Police

Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “Sadly it also demonstrates the dangers that officers face. They put themselves in harm’s way every day to protect the public and bring those who cause harm in our communities to justice.

“Thankfully neither officer was hurt but the reckless actions of the driver in the case could clearly have had more serious consequences.

“We continue to respond to community information around drug dealing and other criminality and we would encourage anyone with information about this incident or any incidents in their local community to come forward and tell us what they know.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...