Liverpool Pride will be making its grand return this weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The free event takes place on Saturday, 30 July and is based around the waterfront, close to the city's Pride Quarter.

The chosen theme for this year's event is 'Come Together' to not only represent the LGBT+ community, but also marking the return of in-person events.

'March with Pride'

Prior to the main festival, a march will take place through the streets of Liverpool.

Organisers will start to gather from 10:30am as St Georges Hall for a midday start and arrive at the main site around 12:45pm.

The march is open to anyone to join and is free to attend.

It is planned to travel down Lime Street, turn onto St John’s Lane and proceed through Queen Square, along Whitechapel and Lord Street.

The march will continue down Castle Street, then turn right and head towards the Pride Quarter, travelling along Cook Street and Victoria Street, before turning left onto Stanley Street.

Then it will turn left down Dale Street and Water Street, crossing The Strand at Water Street before entering the Pride in Liverpool festival site around 12.45pm.

More than 12,000 people marched through the streets of Liverpool in 2019, with record numbers expected to do the same at the weekend.

The route of the march starting at St George's Plateau and ending at the festival site at the Pier Head. Credit: LCR Pride Foundation

What time does the festival start?

The event starts at 12:00pm and the busiest period is between 12:45pm and 2:00pm when the march arrives from St Georges Hall.

Activities and entertainment will run through the afternoon and into the evening when the festival site closed at 8:00pm.

Who will be performing at the festival?

Headlining the event is Irish pop star Samantha Mumba, known for her hit singles 'Gotta Tell You' and 'Baby Come on Over'.

The main stage will see performances from many local artists from across the city region including Linda Gold's FunnyBoyz, Filla Crack, House of La Porta, Young Homotopia and Many Hands, One Heart.

There will also be representation from some of local LGBT+ venues, bringing OMG, The Lisbon and Superstar Boudoir’s best-loved performers and hosts to the Pride in Liverpool stage.

What else is there to do?

Pride in Liverpool will also welcome the Film with Pride Cinema Lorry, sponsored by UNISON North West LGBT+ Group, which will be showing The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Hedwig and The Angry Inch and Cabaret.

Tickets will cost £3 and can be purchased on the day or in advance online. As all films are rated 15, proof of age will be required.

How do I get there?

There are planned rail strikes and other industrial action on Saturday, July 30, which may affect travel.

What roads are closed?

A number of road closures will be in place.

No vehicle movement will be possible - except for emergency services. The main road closures will be in place from 11am until roughly 2.30 pm.

A road closure will be in place only at the junction of Water Street and Canada Boulevard from around 8:00am until 9:00pm to allow safe access and egress to the event site for pedestrians during the event.

