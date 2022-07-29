A quiz master who became an international hit during the Covid-19 lockdown is now a World Record holder.

Tom Finkill, from Bury, made a name for himself by hosting quizzes online, and now holds the record for the longest livestream quiz - after a mammoth 48 hour, 11 minute and seven second competition.

Tom, his wife Gemma, and their son Charlie and daughter Sofia came up with the plan to hold the record-breaking online quiz to raise money for charity.

In total they collected £7,000 for Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity.

The family were inspired to support the Children’s Hospital after Sofia had a hip operation there.

The quiz took place in Bury, but attracted hundreds of fans from across the world from Vietnam to Australia.

Instead of charging people to join the Guinness World Record attempt, Tom asked for donations to the charity instead.

Tom, who works as an event host, said: "Honestly, it’s absolutely fantastic to finally hold the certificate in my hands and know we’re all Guinness World Record holders.

"It means the world to me. It’s a dream come true."

The challenge was held in August 2021, but as Guinness has rigorous criteria for judging a world record and needs lots of evidence submitted, it took 11 months to be verified.

Speaking of starting the quizzes, Tom said: "It’s hard to believe it all started with me suddenly having a lot of time on my hands and thinking of something to do that would keep people smiling during quite a scary time."

Tom says Sofia has been the family’s inspiration throughout, after the now seven-year-old was diagnosed with development dislocation of the hip (DDH) when she was just three.

The condition meant Sofia was born with a ‘floating leg’, this is where the leg joint was not connected to her hip.

Sophia's diagnosis meant she had to endure an intense operation to break her leg bone and then reposition it before surgeons attached metal plates to hold everything in place.

A further surgery took place to remove the plates but Sofia will need another operation to remove some screws.

There is also a chance Sofia will develop arthritis much earlier in life than normal as a result of her condition.

Tom said he did not expect the quiz to be so physically taxing: "The 48-hour quiz was far more physically and mentally challenging than I’d ever expected.

"I spent so much time planning the quiz and the questions and getting all the technology ready, I didn’t think about conditioning my body to go without sleep for an extended length of time.

"Staying awake, staying active, staring at screens, reading questions, and remaining engaged with the players was by far the biggest challenge I faced."

The certificate now hangs in pride of place at the Finkill family home and is something they can treasure forever.

