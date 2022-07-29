Play Brightcove video

Video Report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent Chris Hall

Stockport County fans can now order their favourite players to their table - in curry form.

The football club, who are back in the League for the first time in 11 years following their promotion from the National League last season, have been honoured after curry dishes were named after their players.

Each curry, at Garam Massala in the town, is designed to match the personalities of players past and present.

While the players have trips to Salford City, Crewe and Doncaster on the menu, supporters can get their teeth into the Sarcevic Silsilla and the Jennings Jalfrezi.

Owner Muhammad Mohi Uddin Saleem, the creator of the Curries said: "Because I can't go to the games all the time, so I wanted to give the player something back and I think some of the players need to be more healthy.

"That's what we've done their name in their curries so that they can get more fit."

The team's achievements have curried favour with the fams after a downward spiral, which saw them drop from the Championship to the National League North, is now being reversed thanks to the investment of owner Mark Stott.

He persuaded football league players like Antoni Sarcevic to take the gamble and join a non-league club on the way up.

Steve Bellis Club President said: "They're always up for a bit of fun, and they deserve the support they're getting now from around the town.

"It's been an incredible achievement to get back in the league, and it's great to see the whole community getting behind the team and the club."

