A stretch of the M6 is closed in Lancashire after a lorry burst into flames causing "severe" delays.

The southbound carriageway is shut between Junction 32 for Preston and Junction 31A Ribbleton due to the vehicle fire, which started early on Friday, 29 July.

The M55 eastbound between Junction one and the M6 is also closed.

At the height of the blaze, photos showed huge black plumes of smoke billowing across the motorway.

National Highways have warned drivers that the M6 will be closed for a few hours, causing serious delays, while emergency services remove the lorry from the carriageway.

There are currently wait times of up to 40 minutes on the M55 eastbound between J3 and J1 and 30 minute delays on the M6 southbound between J33 and J32.

What is the diversion route?

National England advise drivers to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit M6 J32, Blackpool, onto the M55.

Exit M55 J1, Broughton, take the first roundabout exit, A6 Preston

At the A6/A5085 junction turn left (M6 South).

Follow the A5085 to the A59 roundabout.

Follow the A59 westbound

Continue along the A59 London Road which then merges into Victoria Road

Continue along Victoria Road and at the roundabout take the first exit B6230 Church Brow.

Follow the B6230 Church Brow, Cuerdale Lane (towards Samlesbury) until you reach the junction with A59

Turn left onto the A59 Preston New Road

Continue along the A59 Preston New Road

Take the exit M6 south and rejoin the M6 at J31

Further information can be found by visiting the Traffic England website and travel apps, or via the regional twitter feed.

Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

