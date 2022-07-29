Play Brightcove video

The Isle of Man's famous horse trams have resumed service in the Island's capital after three years away.

Douglas Bay Horse Tramway has been out of service since 2019 due to the ongoing maintenance on the promenade.

It is the oldest surviving Horse Tramway in Britain, operating on the island since 1876.

The horse trams are a favourite attraction amongst tourists. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

A decorated tram kickstarted the new season with a special opening ceremony in Douglas for politicians, officials and enthusiasts.

The newly-built Strathallan Depot was open to the public for guided tours of the unique tramcars as part of the island's 'Summer Transport Festival'.

A total of 13 trams were on display, with many of the original fleet of cars are still in use today.

Chris Thomas MHK is the newly-appointed Infrastructure Minister on the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Minister for Infrastructure, Chris Thomas MHK, was present for the first service saying the return was a 'great achievement' for the island.

He said: "Lots of people have been waiting since 2019. It's wonderful because it's such an important part of Manx culture and tradition".

The trams will now operate under a new summer service with a new timetable due to be published.

