Frank Rothwell speaking at a press conference after taking over the troubled club.

Oldham Athletic have been taken over by local businessman Frank Rothwell, buying the troubled club from Abdallah Lemsagam.

It comes as Latics were relegated from the Football League for the first time in 115 years last season amid angry fan protests at how the club was being run.

Owners Lemsagam and Simon Blitz have agreed to sell to Rothwell, who has also secured a deal to buy the Boundary Park stadium.

A statement on Oldham’s website read: “Following the conclusion of negotiations with Abdallah Lemsagam and Simon Blitz, the sale of Oldham Athletic AFC can now be confirmed.

“We are also at an advanced stage to purchase Boundary Park stadium, hopefully within the course of the next week.

“Headed by our new chairman, Frank Rothwell, the Oldham-based owner and founder of Manchester Cabins which has long-standing local ties, the deal will ensure that the club and stadium will be consolidated under one ownership.

“This is a significant and hugely exciting development in the proud history of Oldham Athletic and ensures the club can now approach the new season and beyond with a genuine sense of anticipation."

Abdallah Lemsagam, who took over the club in 2018, received death threats when the Lactics were failing. Credit: Oldham Athletic

The club revealed in June 2022 that they had agreed a deal with local owners, which was expected to be processeed within the month.

Previous owner Lemsagam, a Moroccan former football agent who has owned the club since 2018, was unpopular with supporters, revealing that he had received death threats that contained bullets.

Oldham Athletic begin their National League campaign against AFC Fylde on Saturday, 30 July.

