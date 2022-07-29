Georgia Taylor-Brown has won a silver medal for Team England in the opening day of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Manchester-born athlete took on Bermuda's Flora Duffy for gold in the triathlon, matching the Olympic champion during the swim and bike section of the race.

Bermuda's Flora Duffy and England's Georgia Taylor-Brown at the Commonwealth Games. Credit: PA images

But Duffy was too fast during the run and came out on top, with Taylor-Brown just 16 seconds behind the Dame as they crossed the finish line.

Scotland's Beth Potter come in third place.

The triathletes raced through Sutton Park, in Birmingham, which has proved a tough route for even the strongest of runners.

Taylor-Brown, 28, took home silver in 2021 when she was part of Britain's all conquering mixed relay team that took gold in the Olympics.

Georgia Taylor Brown (right) congratulates Bermuda's Flora Duffy after her victory. Credit: PA images

Alex Yee grabbed England’s first gold medal of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with victory in the men’s triathlon at Sutton Park.

Yee chased down New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde to clinch victory in 50 minutes 34 seconds, finishing 13 seconds clear, with Australia’s Matthew Hauser three seconds further back.

