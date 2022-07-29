Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a baby in a village near Burnley.

The child suffered a "medical episode" at a house on Mill Hill Lane in Hapton on 1 March 2022 and died in hospital four days later.

A 60-year-old woman, from Haslingden, and a man, 78, from Burnley, were arrested at the time on suspicion of Section 18 Assault.

Lancashire Police say they have now re-arrested the pair on suspicion of murder.

They have since been released on bail until 18 August, with enquiries continuing.

Detectives want to speak to two female dog walkers - one who is thought to have been an anesthetist - who helped a woman with children and a pram on a hill in Townley Park between 10am and 2pm on 1 March.

One of the dogs the women were walking was a Springer Spaniel or a similar breed.

Police also want to speak to anybody who saw a white Mitsubishi Outlander parked in the Townley Park carpark between 10am and 2pm the same day.

DCI Allen Davies, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts remain with the baby’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

"We are continuing to work hard to establish exactly what led to his death.

“Although two people have now been arrested on suspicion of murder our enquiries are very much ongoing.

"If you saw or heard anything which could help our investigation but have not come forward yet, I would urge you to do so as soon as possible.”

Call 101, quoting log 614 of March 1, 2022 or email forcecontrolroom@lancashire.police.uk

