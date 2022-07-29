Play Brightcove video

Video from Mike Hack from Astley and Tyldesley Cycle Speedway Club

Article by ITV Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

More than a dozen cycle speedway riders have taken to a motorbike speedway track in Manchester.

The 15 riders were invited to the home of Belle Vue Aces, at the National Speedway Stadium, on Monday 25 July ahead of the European Cycle Speedway Championships at Astley and Tyldesley Cycling Club.

More than 2,000 spectators were at the stadium as the cyclists took to the track, to the sound of Queen's "I want to ride my bicycle" - with a huge cheer erupting when they finished.

The Astley and Tyldesley riders were cheered on by a crowd of two thousand Credit: Mike Hack

The two sports are very similar, except for the obvious, Cycle Speedway is on a pushbike, and Motorbike Speedway is on a motorbike.

On average, a cycle speedway track is 75 metres in circumference, while the track at the National Speedway stadium is 347 metres - almost five times as big.

The cycle speedway track at the Gin Pit,Astley and Tyldesley Cycle Speedway Club Credit: ITV News

Usually, in a cycle speedway race it takes the riders 45 seconds to finish the four laps. But, at the National Speedway Stadium, it took riders around 60 seconds for just one lap.

To put that into context, motorbike speedway riders take less than 60 seconds to do four laps.

Belle Vue Ace Tom Brennan at last year's Speedway of Nations which Team GB won Credit: Taylor Lanning

The European Cycle Speedway Championship is a welcome return to international cycle speedway racing in the UK, and will see Europe's best cycle speedway riders will battle it out on the tight, shale surfaced, oval shaped tracks.

The Gin Pit at Astley & Tyldesley will be staging racing on all three days, with qualifying matches also taking place at Cookson Park, Sheffield, on Friday.

Mike Hack from Astley and Tyldesley Cycling club says it is a massive coup: "This three day tournament will be our biggest ever event.

"We've staged British Finals over the years, but we're really looking forward to this.

"It's the first time the Championships have ever been held in the north of England and they've been held every other year since 1994."

Poland are defending both Nations Cups which they won in 2018, with 150 riders from across Europe entering the Individual Championships.

The tournament takes place from Friday 29 July to Sunday 31 July at Astley & Tyldesley Miners' Welfare Club, on Meanley Road, and Cookson Park, in Sheffield.

Spectator admission is free at both tracks.

For further details, visit Astley and Tyldesley Cycle Speedway.