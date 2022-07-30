Capacity at the fan-zone in Manchester's Piccadilly Gardens is to be doubled and a second screen added for Sunday's Final between England's Lionesses and Germany.

Thousands of people across the city have flocked to the fan-zone during the last three weeks both to watch screenings of matches and to take part in a whole host of football-related activities.

Tuesday's semi-final saw the fan-zone filled to capacity with more than a thousand fans watching the action on the big screen.

Manchester city council has now made the decision to double capacity at the fan-zone for Sunday's final to two thousand, with places allocated on the day on a first-come, first-served basis.

The fan-zone will open on Sunday from 11 am - 2 pm for a last chance to take part in the hugely popular football related activities that have been running in the fan-zone throughout the tournament, before the area is re-set to accommodate more fans for the live screening of the big match.

Bars and eateries at the fan-zone will be open from 12:30 pm until the end of the match.

The match kick-off is at 5 pm with the big screen build-up set to begin around 4 pm.

Councillor John Hacking Executive Member for Skills, Employment and Leisure, Manchester City Council, said: "Manchester has been a footballing city for as long as most of us can remember, and it's brilliant to see the women's game finally taking centre-stage at last.

"The skill and determination we're seeing in every match amongst the players on all teams in the tournament is outstanding and thrilling to watch.

"If you're looking for some big screen action to enjoy the final on and an atmosphere to rival that at Wembley, then get yourself down to the Piccadilly fan-zone. And whatever you do - don't miss this Sunday's final. It's going to be a cracker!"