A man has died after a house fire in Thornton Cleveleys, in Lancashire.

The blaze tore through two properties on Gorse Avenue on Saturday morning.

A man in his 50s was rescued by firefighters from one of the properties but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint investigation has now been launched by Lancashire Police and the fire and rescue service.

Emergency services were called to the property at around 9am on Saturday as the fire quickly took hold, with thick smoke billowing into the air.

The houses suffered extensive damage.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) initially sent six fire engines, while an air ambulance was despatched and landed on nearby North Drive Park.

Lancashire Constabulary has now confirmed that a man died in the fire.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called to Gorse Avenue, Thornton Cleveleys, at 9:13am today (July 30) to reports of a fire at a house.

"A man in his 50s was treated at the scene. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced deceased at the property.

"His family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. A joint investigation will now be carried out by police and the fire service."

A spokesperson for LFRS said: “Six fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham, Blackpool, South Shore and St Annes, and an aerial ladder platform from Preston attended a fire involving two houses on Gorse Avenue in Thornton Cleveleys.

"Firefighters used two jets and one hose reel to bring the fire under control. One casualty was rescued from one of the properties.”