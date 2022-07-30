Play Brightcove video

Video from Twitter: @Liam Lackey

A live brass band, dancing and table football turned the M6 at Preston into a full on party when traffic chaos hit.

The stretch between junctions 31 and 32 was hit with delays for around 12 hours on Friday July 29 due to two separate incidents, leading to surreal scenes in the gridlocked traffic.

People got out of their cars to make the most of a miserable situation, including a brass band, who played as people danced on the northbound stretch of the motorway.

Elsewhere, a group of lads who got stuck in the nine mile long traffic jam on their way up to Lancaster brought a football table out and set up for a game on one of the lanes.

Chris Stanley, the owner of the table football told ITV news "basically we were on our way to Lancaster for my brothers Stag Do.

"As I have the biggest car he asked if I could bring the foosball table and the poker table with me as we are staying in a house here with 10 of us.

"We got stuck in the traffic and saw the police cars going past and a helicopter up ahead so I thought we would be here a while.

"So I said let’s get the table out and play and get some people involved and get some songs on to pass the time.

"It was a quick clear up when the traffic started moving and we lost one of the balls."

Lancashire Police say one of the incidents was a pedestrian on the motorway, and the other was a lorry fire on the adjoining M55.

Delays on the M6 Southbound continued past 7pm as crews were reported on the scene installing a varioguard so that repairs could be carried out safely.

