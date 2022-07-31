The Commonwealth Games cycling has been suspended after a crash at the velodrome which saw Oldham's Matt Walls fly into the crowd.

The crash during a qualifying heat of the men's scratch, happened on Sunday afternoon just after 12:45pm.

Matt Walls went over the barrier with his bike into the crowd of spectators, which included children.

Screens were put up around the area of the stands in which Matt Walls was being treated.

It's believed a young girl is also being treated by medics for a cut on her arm.

Matthew Bostock from the Isle of Man was taken away on a stretcher.

A member of the crowd has been taken away in a wheelchair covered in blood.

British Cycling said: "Following a crash in the men’s scratch, Matt Walls & Matt Bostock are being treated by medics before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can."

Press Association journalist Ian Parker tweeted afterwards "That's the most frightening thing I've ever seen in a velodrome."

Team England say Matt Walls is "ok but it could have been an awful lot worse."

In a tweet, they added that "Matt Wall has been taken to hospital for precautionary checks. "We send our best wishes to the riders and spectators involved in the incident, and will provide a further update when we can."

Granada Reports spoke to Matt Walls last week ahead of the start of the Commonwealth Games