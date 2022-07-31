Manchester's Georgia Taylor-Brown completed a fantastic final leg to win gold in the mixed relay Triathlon on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The team which also included Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson, and Sophie Coldwell all produced terrific performances in what was an utterly dominant victory on Sunday afternoon.

Wales took silver, with Australia claiming bronze.

Taylor-Brown opted not to wear a wetsuit as she set off to try and bring home gold for England in the final leg.

Chasing her were Non Stanford (WAL), Andrea Hansen (NZL) and Sophie Linn (AUS).

It proved to be a good decision, as she came out of the water with a 24 second lead.

Taylor-Brown set off alone on the bike with a massive lead of one minute.

There was no doubt who was going to win gold as she stormed home in an overall time of 1:16:40.

Sunday's gold is added to her silver which she won on Friday in the individual triathlon.

Georgia Taylor-Brown is Great Britain's most successful female Olympic triathlete, and along with Alex Yee, the most successful Olympic triathlete at a single Games.