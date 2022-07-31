Play Brightcove video

Video from Twitter

Greater Manchester Police have responded to claims their officers used pepper spray during disorder between rival fans after the Wigan Athletic v Preston North End derby at the DW stadium.

Videos have been circulated on social media which shows trouble flaring on the bridge near the stadium on Saturday July 30.

It shows a line of police officers in the crowd, then you also see a number of members of the crowd walking away and rubbing their eyes.

GMP have given ITV news a statement which reads:

"We are aware of a video showing our officers responding to some disorder between fans after the Wigan Athletic game against Preston North End.

"This clip is a snapshot of events and shows trained officers using tactics to manage a challenging situation.

"It is too early to know the full context at this time and – as with any event – it will be part of our wider debrief of the day’s operation".

Trouble flared near the bridge outside the DW Stadium Credit: Twitter

One man who was there and filmed some of the disorder has told ITV News:

"Just to say the video starts after both sets of fans began throwing punches and kicks at each other, the police didn't just pile in and start spraying for no reason".

PAVA spray is approved for police and prison service use in the United Kingdom.

It is an incapacitant spray similar to pepper spray and is dispensed from a handheld canister, in a liquid stream.

It is namely to minimise a person's capacity for resistance, without unnecessarily prolonging their discomfort.