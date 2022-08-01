Pet dogs will be allowed on board Manchester's Metrolink trams from today, as part of a three-month trial.

It means people's pooches will get to ride supervised for the first time in the network's 30-year history.

SO what are the rules?

· Dogs must always be kept on a short lead and under control at all times. They will need to be able to listen to your commands and travel without bothering other passengers.

· Your dog is your responsibility. If your dog is involved in an incident concerning another passenger or member of the public, you will be liable.

· Please keep your dog away from assistance dogs and the disabled boarding points

· Make sure you and your dog board and alight the tram together - be wary of trapping the lead in the door.

· If your dog makes a mess on the tram, stop or anywhere on the network, you will need to clean it up and inform a member of staff where possible.

· Dogs are not allowed on seats while travelling on the tram.

· Do not let your dog sit under the seats as there are heaters and other systems which could harm them.

· Be considerate of others on the Metrolink network who may be frightened of dogs, or who may be allergic to dog hair.

· Be aware of your dog's needs. Bring water and treats for your dog if you need to, but also make sure you have poo bags and wipes so that you can clean up after any mess your dog makes, on or off the tram.

· Dogs must be kept on leads - and there will be no extra travel charge for passengers with them. The scheme, a manifesto pledge made by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, will be delivered by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) and tram operator Keolis Amey Metrolink (KAM).

TfGM said from today , Monday, August 1, all non-assistance dogs will be able to travel on the network for free, but owners must follow new rules on safety, cleanliness and the consideration of other passengers, including keeping dogs on leads.

A maximum of two dogs per passenger will be allowed - and they won't be allowed on seats. In a statement, TfGM said: "To help decide if the scheme should be extended or made permanent, all Metrolink passengers - including those without dogs - are being urged to share their views and experiences during the pilot.

"Throughout the pilot period, passengers bringing their dogs onto trams and stops will be expected to adhere to new guidance which will also be reflected in Metrolink's conditions of carriage."

Mr Burnham said: "We want the Bee Network to work for everybody and for public transport to be as accessible as possible. Running a pilot scheme allowing non-assistance dogs on Metrolink was one of the pledges I made when I was re-elected as mayor, and I want to thank TfGM and KAM for working together to make this a reality.

"I would now urge everyone who uses Metrolink during this period, including dog owners and those without dogs, to take part in the survey to provide us with the valuable insight we need to inform whether or not we make this permanent."

TfGM said a survey allowing all Metrolink users to have their say will be made available on its website when the scheme launches. The outcome of the pilot, and whether dogs will be allowed on trams on a permanent basis, will depend on feedback received.

Danny Vaughan, TfGM's Head of Metrolink, said: "A scheme allowing non-assistance dogs on Metrolink was a manifesto commitment made by the mayor and over the past few months, we have worked with KAM to make this happen. While passengers with dogs will be very welcome on Metrolink, please respect other passengers and our staff by keeping your dog under control."

Dogs are currently allowed on trains and buses in Greater Manchester but not on trams, apart from assistance dogs.

Previous attempts at allowing dogs on the Metrolink have not succeeded - in 2015, TfGM carried out a series of customer surveys and a public consultation to gauge Metrolink users' thoughts on the issue. The Transport for Greater Manchester Committee (TfGMC) concluded that non-assistance dogs would not be allowed to travel on the Metrolink.