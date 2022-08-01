Play Brightcove video

Video of Emma Sweeney reporting on candlelit vigil

A candlelit vigil has taken place on a beach in Wirral to celebrate the life on a young man who drowned while swimming in the River Mersey during July's heatwave.

23 year old Hadyn Griffiths disappeared on July 19 at around 10.30pm after setting out from New Brighton to swim to the nearest wind turbines.

A huge search was launched by the Coastguard and lifeboat volunteers along with police and the fire service, but it was called off after 18 hours.

His body was found 5 days later at the Pier Head in Liverpool. More than a 100 people had joined in an extensive search along the coastline.

Megan Griffiths pays tribute to brother who drowned in River Mersey

The vigil on the beach at New Brighton featured live music and some of Haydn's favourite songs specially requested by his family, as well as speeches and poems to celebrate the 23-year-old's life.

People were asked to wear something bright and bring along candles which were lit in Haydn's honour.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the RNLI who dedicate their time to rescue people who get into difficulty in open water and educate people about the dangers.

The fund set up in Haydn's memory has so far raised almost £2,000.