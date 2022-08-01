Play Brightcove video

Video of Haslinden Girls FC inspired by the Lionesses to achieve their dreams

"The Lionesses win is a wake up call to the world to show what women can do - it's inspired me and most of my teammates to go out and discover our dreams".

That's the reaction from some of the star players at Haslingden's Ladies and Girls FC in Bacup.

The club has been going for 27 years and now has 260 members, the youngest members start aged just 4 but they still haven't got their own dedicated pitches to play on.

Stephen Ashworth, one of their coaches, says he hopes the Lionesses being crowned Champions of Europe will encourage more investment into the women's game.

The club has already had girls getting in touch to start playing for the first time, inspired by the winning England team.

He told ITV Granada Reports, 'We are like Nomads, for 27 years we've played wherever we can, hired pitches, with 20 teams we keep going every week and it's very difficult'.

"The investment is just not there. I hope this win will really change that and bring money into the grass roots game".

The Lionesses win has already encouraged more girls to join grassroots teams

Lola, Olivia and Ella, three of their star players are passionate about football. They were shocked to learn that when England won the World Cup back in 1966 women were banned from playing competitive games.

Lola told us , "I feel like that was so unfair and that contributed to people's mindsets about girls football now, that boys are better at it, I don't think they really are, they just have more opportunities to play."