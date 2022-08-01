Play Brightcove video

Young fans who watched the historic moment England defeated Germany in the Euro final say the Lionesses have changed women's football for future generations.

England's 56-year wait for silverware on the international stage was brought to an end on Sunday evening after the squad beat Deutschland 2-1 in the competition's final.

Goals from Manchester United's Ella Toone and Manchester City's Chloe Kelly brought a major trophy home for the first time since 1966 in front of a record-breaking crowd.

England's Lionesses lift the trophy after winning the Euro 2022 final. Credit: PA images

Their actions have inspired a whole new generation of young girls and brought much-needed attention to the women’s game that has never been seen before in the UK.

Among those celebrating were more than 100 aspiring young players and their families from Haslingden FC, in Lancashire, who watched the match on a big screen.

"This is going to be massive thing for women's football that is going to carry on for generations", one emotional young fan said with England flags painted on her cheeks.

"It just shows that women are as good as men and we can get to the final!"

Another fan said: "It shows that anyone who says that girls can't play football, it proves them wrong."

"It's not always about the boys. Girls can play!", a young football fan

The final attracted a peak TV audience of 17.4 million, a record for a women’s football match in the UK, according to overnight ratings released by the BBC.

Up to 7,000 England supporters are expected to celebrate alongside the Lionesses in Trafalgar Square on Monday.

