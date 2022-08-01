Lisa Nandy has been pictured visited striking workers on a picket line, despite Sir Keir Starmer’s comments that Labour must move from being a “party of protest”.

The North West MP and shadow Levelling Up secretary met striking workers in Wigan, Ms Nandy’s constituency.

North West regional secretary of the Communication Workers Union, Carl Webb, tweeted: “Thanks @lisanandy for taking the time to visit the @cwugmersey Wigan picket line this moring (sic) to speak to #TheCWU BT & Openreach members on strike and show solidarity”.

Sir Keir Starmer said Labour must move from being a “party of protest”. Credit: PA images

Ms Nandy's visit comes after Sir Keir said Labour must move from being a "party of protest" to one that can win an election, in order to help working people.

The leader, who previously banned frontbenchers from joining picket lines, said he supports the right to strike, but is seeking to contain a row with unions and the left wing of his party.

He recently sacked former shadow transport minister Sam Tarry from the front bench after he gave broadcast interviews from a picket line.

Sir Keir said he fired Mr Tarry after he appeared on TV without permission and made up policy in defiance of the party’s “collective responsibility”.

The move was met with fury by Labour’s left wing and trade unions.

MP for Ilford South, Sam Tarry, tweeted: “Great to see @lisanandy on the picket line.

"Senior Labour politicians need to demonstrate loud and clear that our Party is on the side of ordinary working people who are fighting back against this anti-worker Government.”

An ally of Ms Nandy said: “LOTO (Leader of the Opposition) were aware in advance. She went down to show her support for constituents campaigning for better pay and conditions at a really tough time, as you’d expect.

“As Keir said in the Mirror piece yesterday, we support their right to do that, and what they need now is a Labour government so they don’t feel like they’re on their own when times are tough.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...